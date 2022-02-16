Skip to Content
Ten migrants rescued by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents

OCOTILLO, Calif. - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued ten undocumented immigrants in the Jacumba Wilderness area near Ocotillo Wednesday morning.

At around 3:47 a.m., agents managing the Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) saw a group of ten individuals crossing the United States/Mexico International Boundary, walking around a border fence.

RVSS operators sent the information to agents in the region of the group.

A call was made to the El Centro Sector Dispatch from California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 4:50 a.m. informing them of a lost group.

The call came from a female and her son sharing they were lost with eight other individuals.

CHP utilized GPS coordinates to find that it was the same group RVSS operators were observing.

At about 5:15 a.m., agents found the group and a wellness check showed none of the individuals needing prominent medical attention.

The entire group was arrested and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

