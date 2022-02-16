Ten migrants rescued by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents

OCOTILLO, Calif. - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued ten undocumented immigrants in the Jacumba Wilderness area near Ocotillo Wednesday morning.

At around 3:47 a.m., agents managing the Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) saw a group of ten individuals crossing the United States/Mexico International Boundary, walking around a border fence.

RVSS operators sent the information to agents in the region of the group.

A call was made to the El Centro Sector Dispatch from California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 4:50 a.m. informing them of a lost group.

The call came from a female and her son sharing they were lost with eight other individuals.

CHP utilized GPS coordinates to find that it was the same group RVSS operators were observing.

At about 5:15 a.m., agents found the group and a wellness check showed none of the individuals needing prominent medical attention.

The entire group was arrested and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.