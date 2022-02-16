San Francisco recalls 3 members of city’s school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city’s school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Tallies from the San Francisco Department of Elections show that voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night.

The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, when there was a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

The school board has seven members and all Democrat but only three were eligible to be recalled.

They are school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.