Update: San Diego minor arrested in Yuma

An incident on Friday led to the arrest of a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego Police Department said one person was arrested on Friday after being accused of murder.

A 16-year-old boy was accused of killing another teenager in San Diego and was then found near the Virginia Manor apartments.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Yuma Police helped a San Diego Fugitive Apprehension team arrest the boy who had a warrant.

The area was blocked off temporarily and the boy was detained without incident.