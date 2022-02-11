Plans in place to roll out millions of Covid vaccines for kids under 5

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. is ready to roll out millions of Covid-19 vaccines for children under five-years-old if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an initial ten million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for the age group.

The FDA's Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet next week to go over trial data and make a recommendation on whether the vaccine would be appropriate for the age group.

If the FDA greenlights it, the CDC will make its recommendation and then the CDC Director must then sign off before shots can be administered.

The rollout is expected to mirror the October rollout for children ages five to eleven.