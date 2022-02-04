Wear red Friday in honor of women’s heart disease

(KYMA, KECY) - Friday's national observance will have you seeing red.

No, seriously, you will literally be seeing red everywhere if people participate.

That's because it is National Wear Red Day observed every year on the first Friday in February.

And, it's more than just a fun excuse to wear red.

It's a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The goals include encouraging women to learn their risk for heart disease and do things to lower that risk.

Things that increase risk of heart disease include smoking, diabetes, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle.