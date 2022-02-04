Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:58 AM

Wear red Friday in honor of women’s heart disease

MGN

(KYMA, KECY) - Friday's national observance will have you seeing red.

No, seriously, you will literally be seeing red everywhere if people participate.

That's because it is National Wear Red Day observed every year on the first Friday in February.

And, it's more than just a fun excuse to wear red.

It's a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The goals include encouraging women to learn their risk for heart disease and do things to lower that risk.

Things that increase risk of heart disease include smoking, diabetes, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle.

As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content