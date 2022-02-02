Embry Health reaches 2 million patients tested

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Embry Health announced it has officially tested its 2 millionth patient on Wednesday, marking a big two-year milestone since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This milestone was expected to be reached sometime on the week of January 31 as Embry Health continued to test patients.

Now more Arizona testing sites are expected to be opened in February, as well as other sites opening across the nation.

Embry health currently has 180 testing sites in the United States.