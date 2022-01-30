Locals in Yuma County still concerned about COVID-19 during drop in cases

Yuma County has seen it's average cases per week drop since seeing a recent peak, but locals still want to remain cautious going forward - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is down to averaging 564 new cases a week, according to CovidActNow.org. Even with those numbers, locals, like Judy Webb, still want to see more action taken.

“I’ve had friends that’s died from it, so it’s a real thing, and I just feel if we would all do our part we’ll get through this,” Webb said.

Covid Act Now says since hitting a peak of 780 new cases a week on Jan 21, the average cases per week have only continued to fall within the county. But following a month which is seeing a record number of cases in Arizona, Yumans still have worries, and are doing what they can to remain safe.

"I’ve had my vaccinations and as a rule I wear my masks when I’m in the stores,” Webb said.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers in the county have continued to rise. 82.8% of Yuma County’s population has gotten at least one dose, according to Covid Act Now. While the number is high, resident Bernice Ortiz still wants to see even more people take the shot.

“I feel if we all get vaccinated, we can put a stop to it sooner or later, I just think hopefully everybody gets vaccinated,” Ortiz said.

Of all positivity rates among the state’s counties, Covid Act Now says Yuma currently ranks the highest, at 50.2%.