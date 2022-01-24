Parkland shooter back in court prior to sentencing trial

Nikolas Cruz returned to the courtroom ahead of his penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter returned to Florida courtroom Monday for a status hearing.

The hearing was to go over any motions ahead of the start of jury selection for Cruz's sentencing trial.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The jury will decide if he will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The trial will start on February 21 and should last about two months.