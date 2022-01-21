Texas man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials

By Evan Perez and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

(CNN) - Justice Department prosecutors on Friday charged a Texas man who allegedly made threats against election workers in Georgia.

Prosecutors allege that Chad Christopher Stark posted a message on Craigslist saying, "Georgia Patriots it's time for us to take back our state from these lawless treasonous traitors. It's time to invoke our Second Amendment right it's time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese" -- a reference, prosecutors say, to an election official not identified in court documents.

The charges say that Stark also threatened two other government officials, who are also not named in the indictment, and others.

The message also reads, "militia up Georgia it's time to spill blood....we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears," according to the indictment.

"It's our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people," he wrote, according to the indictment.

Stark had posted the message on or around January 5, a day before the US Capitol was stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump who tried to stop Congress' certification of the 2020 election.