Arizona sheriffs urge immediate action from senators on border security

Attempts to secure Arizona border continue

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Sheriff's Association (ASA) recently asked Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema (both D-AZ) to finalize a leading action towards the state's border crisis.

In the open letter to Arizona senators, the ASA expressed how law enforcement is watching the situation at the border decline and further impact communities.

"The border crisis is a clear national security concern, humanitarian crisis, public health crisis, and it’s fueling the drug epidemic in every state," President of the Arizona Sheriff's Association Mark Dannels said.

According to data from the association, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested undocumented immigrants with previous convictions in the fiscal year of 2021 which include:

2,138 for illegal possession or trafficking

1,178 individuals with convictions for assualt

1,629 for driving under the influence

825 for burglary

488 for sexual offenses

336 for illegal weapons possession

60 for homicide

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey drafted a federal legislation for Senators which the ASA supports to get it to the President's desk.

A few of the points Governor Ducey previewed state:

Completion of the border wall, physical barriers and virtual surveillance

A requirement for asylum seekers to claim asylum at a port of entry

Additional funding for local law enforcement and humanitarian efforts

The association says they are ready to enforce the rule of law in Arizona and urges the senators to stand behind them and make a final decision.

Read the Arizona Sherrif's Association entire letter here.