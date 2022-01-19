President Biden holds conference marking his first year in office

President takes a look back at anniversary of presidency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, President Joe Biden held a major press conference to commemorate the first anniversary of his presidency.

One major focus President Biden talked about today was regarding COVID-19, much like how it was a priority since his first day in office.

"Omicron has now been challenging us in a way that, it's the new enemy. But while it's cause for concern, it's not cause for panic," began the President.

Biden brought up how the American Rescue Plan contributed to helping millions of Americans receive vaccines, as well as creating jobs for millions of others.