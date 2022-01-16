Car crash takes place near Ave C and 28th St in Yuma

Yuma Police Department says that the driver ran a stop sign, and that alcohol appears to have been a factor - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department has released details about a car crash from earlier Sunday morning in Yuma that sent two people to the hospital. The crash took place near Avenue C and 28th Street at around 2:30 a.m. YPD says that a 42-year-old man, driving with a 41-year old woman, was heading eastbound on 28th Street, going on to run a stop sign on Avenue C.

The driver then ran into another car driving southbound on Avenue C.

Both the man and woman were then taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. The man was later transported to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. YPD says alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.