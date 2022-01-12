Heber Elementary School District closes due to COVID-19

More than 100 affected by Coronavirus in school district

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Heber Elementary School district has announced the closure of its two schools due to COVID-19 concerns.

A recent press release revealed the school district experiencing a staffing shortage and more Coronavirus-related cases.

Dogwood Elementary and Heber School will be closed starting January 13 through January 24.

The decision was made following an outbreak of more than 100 staff and students testing positive for COVID-19, along with counting over 300 recent absences.

Anyone with personal belongings in these schools will need to contact the school site.