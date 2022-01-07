Cyber Ninjas faces fine over AZ election review records

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Despite word that the 2020 election review has been debunked by the courts, there is still tension brewing between the two sides.

A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.

The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the State Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas, Jack Wilenchik, who wanted to quit last week, said the company is insolvent, has laid off all employees and can’t afford to sift through its records to find those related to the audit.

But Maricopa County Superior Judge John Hannah said there is no evidence the company is insolvent and the $50,000 daily fine would begin accruing Friday and warned that he will apply the fine to individuals, if necessary.

Wilenchik argues that Judge Hannah is biased against conservatives and he has vowed to appeal.