Three vehicle crash on 16th Street Thursday Morning

Large section of 16th street was closed to traffic

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash on 16th Street in Yuma Thursday morning.

A Yuma Police Department Officer on-scene told KYMA a car was turning left off of Gateway Drive and got crushed by another vehicle.

The driver of the car turning left was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and their condition, as well as the condition of the other drivers involved, is currently unknown.

16th Street was closed to traffic east of South Avenue B to about South 14th Street.

The crash is currently under investigation.