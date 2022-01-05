Confused driver stuns train station passengers

(CBS News) - Surveillance footage shows a puzzled driver accidentally ending up on tramway tracks in Is-tan-bul after missing a turn on the main road, leaving passengers on the platform stunned.

Passengers waiting at THE station seemed shocked to see a car driving past them and some even leaned forward to see where the vehicle was headed.

Local reports said onlookers called the fire brigade and police to help remove the vehicle, which got stuck on the tracks.

No one was injured in the incident.