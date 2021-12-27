San Luis R.C. Port of Entry returns to 24-hour operations

Port spent more than a year with evening crossing restrictions

SAN LUIS, R.C., Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Rio Colorado Port of Entry re-established 24-hour operations Monday after more than a year of COVID-related restrictions.

The Mexican government reduced the port's hours of operation back in April of 2020. The goal was to slow the cross-border spread of COVID-19. Southbound traffic was closed to both cars and pedestrians between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the hours when the fewest people crossed into Mexico.

Local leaders and stakeholders saw the economic impact the extended closure was having on businesses in border communities. They petitioned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to reinstate non-essential travel for non-citizens. DHS finally eased restrictions in early November, but constraints remained in place on the Mexican side of the border.

Mayor Gerardo Sanchez of San Luis Arizona raised the issue again earlier this month during a regional stakeholder meeting. Sanchez, Council Member Matias Rosales, and Acting City Administrator Lizandro Galaviz once again shared the strain the continued closure is placing on their residents.

Stakeholders determined it was urgent for Mexico to return to 24-hour operations to meet the needs of American agriculture, resolve traffic issues, and help address growing public safety concerns. They sent a letter to the Mexican Director General of Customs, and the government responded by returning to normal hours.

“I am thrilled that 24-hour operations will be reestablished at the San Luis Rio Colorado Port. This will greatly benefit the binational community and the region,” said Mayor Sanchez. “I am very grateful for the efforts and support of our local stakeholders from both sides of the border."