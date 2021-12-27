Skip to Content
Drivers along State Route 195 warned of delays

Utility work will cause closures throughout the day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) warns drivers along State Route 195 to expect delays next Tuesday.

Crews will be finishing some utility work that will force ADOT to stop traffic, in both directions, intermittently for several hours.

The work's scheduled for next Tuesday, January 4th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. MST between milepost 23 and E. County 14th Street. Drivers should expect closures lasting up to 10-minutes at a time.

State troopers will be on site to direct traffic, and to make sure drivers pass through the work zone with caution.

