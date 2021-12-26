Wellton community gathers to feed National Guard, Border Patrol on Christmas

The event's organizer said she was "overwhelmed" by how much food people donated - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While many National Guard and Border Patrol agents in the area may have been away from their families this past Christmas, the Wellton community came together to make sure they weren’t alone on the holiday.

Over at the Microtel hotel, people brought food for a Christmas meal for National Guard and Border Patrol staying at the hotel. One of the hotel’s event rooms was completely filled with all kinds of holiday food.The event’s organizer, Connie Zimmerman, says that the fact that they got such an overwhelming amount of food, is just characteristic of the community.

“It shows the wonderful community we live in, we have a wonderful bunch of people that are willing and caring to give to our community so we all support each other,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also said that there was so much food brought that they were able to bring other local platoons for dinner as well.