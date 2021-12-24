San Luis Río Colorado Customs Port of Entry to resume 24-hour operations

San Luis leadership actively heard from community, voicing concerns to do away with limited hours

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Rio Colorado Customs Port of Entry is planning to resume 24-hour operations beginning Monday, December 27, after months of limited hours for entry into Mexico.

The City of San Luis made the announcement Friday. They pointed out that numerous leaders within the community have e xpressed the growing negative feelings locals have/had about the limited hours.

A regional stakeholder meeting recently brought San Luis Leadership together, including Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Council Member Matias Rosales and Acting City Administrator Lizandro Galaviz.

The leaders determined it was urgent for Mexico to return to 24-hour operations.

“I am thrilled that 24-hour operations will be reestablished at the San Luis Rio Colorado Port. This will greatly benefit the binational community and the region,” said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

San Luis leadership had sent a letter to the Director General of Customs, referring to many of the negative impacts the limit had on the community. It discussed agricultural needs, growth in traffic and increasing public safety concerns.

“I am very grateful for the efforts and support of our local stakeholders from both sides of the border,” he added.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 between border communities, the San Luis Rio Colorado Mexican Customs Port reduced hours of operations back in April of 2020.

Southbound crossing was closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, citing a major drop in cross-border travel.