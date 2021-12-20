YCSO reports increase in crimes along the border

Agency issues warning to general public amid border crisis - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As more undocumented immigrants make their way across the border, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says crimes along the Southern border near Morelos Dam are on the rise.

Sheriff's deputies have been called out to the area repeatedly to investigate crimes happening to not only migrants but now U.S. citizens.

The most recent reported crime took place Sunday around 11 a.m. on Levee Road and County 8th ½ Street.

Deputies say a pair of unknown individuals were Mexican side of the Colorado River inside a vehicle. They then proceeded to exit the car and fired two shots towards a man taking photos on the U.S. side of the border.

YCSO says the increase in 911 calls is putting a strain on the few dispatchers it has to answer calls.

With the increase of emergency calls at the border, the Sheriff's Office admits it could cause a lag in residents receiving law enforcement assistance.

