Some border wall construction to resume in Yuma

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday authorized U.S. Customs and Border Protection to complete some work on the border wall.

DHS will take over several unfinished projects in the San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, and Del Rio sectors. They will include:

Completing or installing drainage to prevent flooding

Installing or completing permanent erosion control and slope stabilization measures

Finishing patrol, maintenance, and access roads - including adding guardrails and signage - and addressing safety concerns along existing roadways

Cleaning and clearing temporary-use areas like laydown areas and haul roads, and disposing of leftover materials not needed for current projects

Closing gaps and finishing incomplete gates

The type of work to be done varies by sector. All projects will use existing funding. Most lie within Tucson Sector.

Projects in Yuma will largely focus on closing construction access gaps left open when work on the wall stopped. Crews will also add missing gates, and connect power to electric gates.

Yuma and El Centro Sectors will both see improvements in drainage and erosion control, as well as work on border and access roads.

Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), just last week, called on the Biden administration to close the gaps in the border fencing in Yuma County. Kelly says he was pleased to learn work would resume. The Senator also hopes crews can address some of the damage caused by previous construction. In a statement he writes:

“I’m glad that the Department of Homeland Security has heard our needs from Arizona and will take action to address some of the challenges at the Arizona-Mexico border. I look forward to reviewing the details of the plan as closing some of the gaps and installing gates will be positive steps to secure sections of the border. Repairing land damaged in Cochise County, like Guadalupe Canyon, will help protect homes and ranchland from flooding and other hazards while restoring natural barriers in the landscape that support security goals.” “Today’s announcement is a good step forward, but we still need smart border security that meets Arizona’s unique needs while ensuring a secure, orderly, and humane response to this border crisis. I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable to that." - Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.), who represents Southern Yuma County in Congress, echoed the Senator's concerns about the environmental impact of wall construction. He urged the Biden administration to prioritize remediation, while doing no further harm. The Congressman writes:

“Continued construction at the border must focus on mitigating damages caused by the border wall of the previous administration. The Biden administration must use funds to remove divisive barriers that have damaged the environment and pursue humane border policies. I continue to urge the Biden Administration to meaningfully engage with local stakeholders on mitigating and repairing the environmental harm caused by construction, cancel all remaining contracts, remove troops and military equipment from the border, and rescind the harmful REAL ID Act waiver of 2005 that has facilitated this destruction.” - Rep. Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.)

We have not received comment on the decision from Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), who represents Northern Yuma County. Gosar has long been a fierce defender of plans for a complete border barricade. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.) has not yet released a statement either.

The Biden administration is encouraging Congress to enact new legislation that cancels remaining border wall funding, and provides money for "smarter border security measures that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border." The DHS press release provides no specific details on which border security measures it would like to invest in.