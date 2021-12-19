Florida family of 12 loses everything in house fire

No injuries reported, cause of incident currently unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A family is working to get back on their feet after losing all of their belongings in a house fire.

The father of the household Michael Bush is trying to keep his head up after his family's home went up in flames.

"And I'm still trying to figure out how it happened," Bush shared. "I was, I was asleep and I woke up to my baby saying fire."

He said that the family's Ring doorbell reveals the fire started outside the home. And by the time his family woke up, they had to escape through a side door since the front door was on fire.

Though this tragedy struck right before Christmas, the family is grateful everyone was able to get out safely. They realize things can be replaced, but family members can't.

"You got my kids and my grandkids. So... it was survival mode," added Bush. "I can replace this, but I can't replace my kids."