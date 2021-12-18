Nearly 4 million demand justice for Colorado man sentenced to 110 years in prison

Ask that courts offer commutation as time served, or grant clemency

DENVER, Colo. (KYMA, KECY) - As of Saturday, 3.9 million petitioners are asking Colorado courts to have mercy and reconsider the 110 year prison sentence of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23.

According to the online petition, the signers collectively want Jared Polis & Jefferson County Courts and prosecutors to pardon or limit his sentence since he apparently had a clean driving record, as well as a spotless criminal history.

"...[He] has nothing on his driving record, or on his criminal history. He had complied with every single request by the Jefferson County courts, and investigators on the case," details the Change.org description. "He's passed all of the drug and alcohol tests that were given including a chemical test."

Jurors found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of forty-two counts, including vehicular manslaughter, Monday.

"No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident. No, we are not trying to make it seem any less of a tragic accident that it is because yes, lives were lost," continues the Change.org description. "We are trying to hold the person who needs to be held responsible, responsible. The trucking company has had several inspections since 2017, with several mechanical violations."

Believing the accident was not intentional, these petitions doubt Aguilera-Mederos is the only party to blame. However, Colorado Motor Carriers Association President Greg Fulton told CNN otherwise.

"The petition, which was out there, seems to indicate that he was not responsible for this, and, unfortunately, the facts don't seem to support that," claimed Fulton.

Fulton admits 100 years seems extreme, but agrees Aguilera-Mederos is at fault. That's why he doesn't think a pardon or commutation are appropriate.

"I think its important that, as an industry, we take responsibility when things like this occur," adds Fulton.