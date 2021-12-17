Yuma school districts remain cautious following dangerous social media trend

While no threats were made to local schools, a trend featuring fake threats keeps officials on the lookout - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At least three of Yuma County's school districts are remaining extra cautious, all because of a trend on social media that had students calling in threats to their school.

School districts and local police departments took precautions to keep everyone safe Friday. Crane School District, District One, and Yuma Union High School District sent out a notice on Thursday, informing parents and students of the trend that's circulating on the social media app Tik Tok.

Thankfully, no threats were made locally, but regardless, the districts wanted to let people know what was going on.

District One Community Engagement Coordinator Christine McCoy says that social media is something they are always keeping an eye on.

“We monitor these platforms regularly for any kind of inappropriate content, online bullying, any new threats, or concerning content that relates to our students and staff, so we remain really active on social media,” McCoy shared.

These districts worked with the Yuma Police Department (YPD) to make sure no threats were serious. The YPD plants officers on campuses year round to prevent threats in the first place.

For those who considered making threats, YPD Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney says they should know it’s much more than a social-media joke.

“If anybody does come forward with a threat, they could be charged," McCleney said. "So, we want the students to know that, like, it may seem like a harmless joke on Tik Tok, but at the end of the day it’s not harmless; you are putting people in a fear state, and you know you could really cause harm to these people."

Things were still business as usual for schools in the Yuma area, but this trend did cause other schools throughout the country to close.