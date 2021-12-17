Yuma High senior appointed to Arizona leadership advisory committee

Only representative from southwest part of state

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Student Leadership Advisory Committee (SLAC) has recognized a Yuma High School senior for her advocacy and involvement in the community.

According to Yuma Union High School District #70 Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten, YHS swimmer Maya San Roman is the only representative from southwestern Arizona.

"We are servant leaders in our community and advocate for the needs of current student athletes,” said San Roman. “We draw on our own school experience and propose methods for increasing leadership and involvement throughout the state and in our own communities."

San Roman is currently enrolled in YHS's Unified Sports program as a mentor. As part of her role in the advisory committee, she is heavily involved with Special Olympics and Unified Sports.

"She works to advocate and advance unified sports throughout the state via SLAC,” YHS Athletic Director John Ellegood shared. “She is currently working on a planning committee to present at the March Athletic Director’s summit in Phoenix."

The SLAC is made up of student athletes from across the state, serving as a direct line to the AIA's administration. It works to improve school sportsmanship, build up student leadership in athletics and encourage school spirit.