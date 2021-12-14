Yuma man chooses to stand trial on child molestation charges

Former YPG security guard turns down plea deal from prosecutors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) security guard is going to trial on charges of child molestation.

Roberto Garcia on Tuesday rejected a plea bargain, and opted to face a jury. The 38-year-old faces eight felony counts including molestation of a child, and aggravated assault. Investigators say Garcia's victims were all younger than 12.

Prosecutors had offered him 10-years behind bars in exchange for his guilty plea. Garcia now faces more than 80-years in prison if convicted.

He remains in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Garcia's trial is expected to begin in May of next year.