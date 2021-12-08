Skip to Content
Former YPG guard offered plea bargain on sex abuse charges

Roberto Garcia accused of molesting three underage girls

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former security guard at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is deciding whether to take a plea bargain or move stand trial on sexual abuse charges.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested 38-year-old Robert Garcia in July. In addition to the sex abuse charges, he's charged with molestation of a child, and aggravated assault. Investigators say Garcia's victims were all younger than 12.

If convicted of all charges, he could spend more than 82-years in prison. However, prosecutors are offering Garcia a plea bargain. If he agrees to plead guilty, he'll only face 10-years behind bars. He will be on probation for the rest of his life, and he'll have to register as a convicted sex offender.

Garcia's attorney on Wednesday asked the court to give his client a week to consider the deal and make a final decision. He'll return to court on December 14th.

Garcia continues to be held on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

