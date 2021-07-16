Yuma man formally charged with child sex abuse

News

Prosecutors say Roberto Garcia molested, or attempted to molest at least 3 girls under the age of 15

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man has been formally charged with 8 felonies all involving sexual contact with girls under the age of 15.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) on Tuesday arrested 38-year-old Roberto Garcia on charges of sexual abuse, molestation of a child, and aggravated assault. On Friday, a judge formally Garcia with those crimes.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened between October of 2020 and June of 2021. They say the victims were all girls under the age of 15. Garcia now faces one count of molestation of a child, one count of attempted molestation, three counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of attempted sexual abuse.

Sheriff's Deputies say they began investigating Garcia after receiving reports from Amberly's place regarding at least two victims.

Public Affairs Officer Mark A. Schauer at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, where Garcia worked as a gate security guard, released a statement to us today following his appearance saying, "leadership is aware of the serious charges against this individual. The safety of the YPG community is [YPG's] top priority."

Garcia remains in the Yuma County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bail.