Local school district joins the Gifts of Hope program to help children in Arizona

Schools participating in helping others for the holidays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma school district has partnered with the Arizona Children's Association for the "Gifts of Hope" campaign to support children during the holiday season.

“We participated as a family this year. This campaign provides us with the opportunity for us to teach our children the importance of kindness, compassion, and generosity,” expressed Theresa Fritton, the Recruitment Marketing Coordinator at Crane Schools. Kari Tatar, Director of Development for the Arizona Children’s Association in Yuma stated, “Gifts of Hope is an annual campaign where AzCA Angels are essentially adopted by community members or organizations, such as Crane School District."

Members of the Crane Elementary School District will be sponsoring a child and offering them gifts, along with any special requests.

"We thank the Crane School District employees and leaders who participated this year for providing our foster children and families with a Merry Christmas by fulfilling their wish lists. These gifts make a direct impact to our families in need that we serve here at Arizona’s Children Association. We can’t thank Crane School District enough for their participation," continued Fritton.

A fifth grade class at Salida del Sol Elementary School learned about the program and raised $401.

Ms. Itzel Silva, teacher of the fifth grade Gowan Achievement Program (GAP) class, stated, “My class came up with an action plan to do our part to help the community.” The students organized a non-uniform school day where participating students would pay $1 to go toward the donation. “My students promoted this event by going to all 2nd through 6th grade classes at our school to give a special announcement. Everything was done by the students, including decision-making, making copies, and creating the speech and flyers for classes. This was a great team effort by my students and I am very proud of what they accomplished.”

To learn about the Gifts of Hope program, visit https://www.arizonaschildren.org/other-waysto-give/#gifts-of-hope.