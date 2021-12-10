Five colleges issue Covid booster mandate for students

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - At least five colleges and universities are putting in place Covid-19 booster mandates for its students.

The schools are rolling out requirements as extra protection against the virus on campus.

The five colleges include the University of Notre Dame, Syracuse University, Northeastern University, Smith College and University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Notre Dame students will be required to have a booster shot by mid-spring semester.

Syracuse students will have to get the shot before the start of the spring semester.