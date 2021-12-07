Arizona Senator Kelly announces major investments in state water projects

Two communities to receive grants

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 7, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly announced two grants which will fund wastewater projects in Nogales and Patagonia.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for support of these projects, including through our recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law, and am glad to see investments coming to communities that need it most," stated Senator Kelly. “Southern Arizona, and our border communities specifically, have unique needs when it comes to managing wastewater. This new funding will be critical in updating systems that have fallen into disrepair.”

Nogales will receive $2.8 million and Patagonia will be receiving $500,000, which is distributed for pipeline and treatment plan failures in their communities.

"Santa Cruz County is grateful for Senator Kelly's and Sinema's advocacy to deliver funding for the IOI project. Upgrades to the IOI are sorely needed, and the funding will help our County tackle wastewater challenges that affect the well-being of our community and the continued viability of our economy. We appreciate the Senators' continued partnership on this important project," expressed Rudy Molera, Santa Cruz County Supervisor.

“The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality appreciates this critical investment in Arizona," ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera said.“It supports a portion of our overall rehabilitation plan for the international outfall interceptor to protect public health and the environment in the Arizona border region."