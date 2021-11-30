Real life Grinch steals Christmas toys

Wasilla, AK. (CNN Newsource) - A real life Grinch steals thousands of dollars of toys from an Alaskan couple.

Les and Margaret Fetrow have been making wooden toys for about 20 years. But recently a large portion of their collection was stolen.

The couple was at a fair in Anchorage when they had all of their toys packed in a U-Haul. They were staying at a hotel when they woke up to $17,000 worth of toys were stolen out of their truck.

Not only are they upset all their product is stolen but the children who will not be without this holiday season are at the top of their mind.

They are asking locals to keep a look out for their toys that might be sold around town and they are hoping for police to gain some leads on who might of committed this crimes.