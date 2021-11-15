Worried about gaps in your work history? Expert says don’t fret

Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham says no need to add those gaps on your resume

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Your resume is a sneak peek of just what you're capable of. But, adding too many gaps may prove to do more harm than good.

Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says to limit the information you put on your resume. If you only worked at a job for a few months, then there may not benefit you to put it on your resume.

Now, if you worked for more than a year, it should be listed in your work history. Soto-Graham says your resume should be catered to the job you're applying for.

Your work history should show your future employer why you'll be a good fit for their company. In the event that a recruiter asks about gaps, Soto-Graham says to tell the truth.

For assistance in organizing your resume, you can visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit the Goodwill website and sign up for a workshop.