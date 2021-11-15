California Senator Padilla bills signed into law with infrastructure package

Senator Padilla was a leading voice for the passing of bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 15, Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif) made a statement regarding President Biden's signing the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act into law.

The act includes several of Padilla's measures, such as improving Tribal health infrastructure, strengthening electrical grids and ensuring clean drinking water for all Californians.

“The enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver long overdue, historic investments to rebuild America’s infrastructure and public transit, while creating millions of good-paying, union jobs," stated Senator Padilla. “I’m particularly excited that this legislation includes some of the first bills I introduced as a United States Senator and will improve the lives of Californians by shoring up our limited water resources, electrifying school buses, improving the resilience of our electrical grid, and delivering critical investments for Tribal communities.

This bill is the largest investment in the nation's infrastructure in nearly a century. Funds from the act will be used to provide California with much-needed repairs and structures.

“And now, the work continues to advance the Build Back Better plan to lower costs and create a more fair economy for hard working Americans," continued Padilla. "Democrats are finalizing a transformative investment in our families that will help make child and elder care more affordable, lower the cost of housing, and create new programs to combat the climate crisis and put more money back into the pockets of working families. We will also continue fighting to provide the broadest protections possible for undocumented immigrants – because immigrants are essential to all aspects of this package in order to build back better.”

Padilla has been vocal about investments for California, as he met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss the bill, while also touring California to ensure funds will be used to meet the states' priorities.