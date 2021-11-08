Skip to Content
YFD douses fire in vacant home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) on Monday night put out a fire in a vacant house before it spread to neighboring buildings.

YFD says it got the called to a house on 1st Avenue near 18th Street just after seven. Crews managed to have the flames doused within 40-minutes.

YFD will keep personnel on scene through the night to monitor hot spots and watch for possible flare-ups. At this time, 1st Avenue remains closed to cross-traffic at 18th Street.

Still no word on how the fire started. Investigators expect to release more details Tuesday.

Since the home was unoccupied, no one got hurt.

Lisa Sturgis

