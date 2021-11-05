MMA Legend Tito Ortiz visiting Yuma

The combat-sports star is coming to town to meet fans and watch UFC 268 at the Quechan Casino -13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not every day you can say an all-time great is coming to town, but that’s exactly what’s happening Saturday, November 6.

Combat sports legend and former UFC star Tito Ortiz will be in Yuma for a meet and greet at the Hyundai of Yuma (1125 E 32nd St.). The event will start at 4:30 and go until 6:30 p.m.

He will then head over to Quechan Casino, which will be hosting a watch party for UFC 268. Ortiz says that he enjoys any chance he gets to meet his fans.

“I’m a person who’s always a giving person, a person who always takes my time with fans, with family, with friends, and it’s just, that’s the way I am." Ortiz shared. "So, this is an opportunity to meet people in Yuma who’ve never met me before, get an opportunity to talk with people who’ve always wanted to ask me the questions person to person."

