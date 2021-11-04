NRA sued by gun safety group for alleged campaign violations

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A gun safety group is suing two groups affiliated with the National Rifle Association.

The lawsuit claims the NRA evaded campaign finance regulations by using shell corporations illegally to coordinate with political campaigns, including Donald Trump's.

It claims the NRA funneled up to $35 million in contributions for at least seven candidates for federal office and that $25 million of it went to Trump's run for President in 2016.

It also says the money went for campaigns in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

The suit was filed on behalf of Giffords--a gun-control group founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011.

It claims the NRA was able to get around federal contrition limits and shield political spending from public scrutiny.

Giffords said the lawsuit could force the NRA to pay up to $35 million to the U.S. Treasury.