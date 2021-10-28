“Violent threat” forces local middle school to close Friday

Centennial Middle School will be closed on Friday, October 29, 2021 as a safety precaution.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday afternoon, school administration received anonymous reports about a potential safety threat at Centennial Middle School via social media. They alerted the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Police officers are currently investigating the matter. Regular classes will resume as scheduled on Monday, November 1, 2021, unless otherwise indicated via school/district communication. All other Crane Elementary School District schools will remain open.



"We prioritize the safety of our learning community – students, staff, and guests – and take every potential threat very seriously. We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe. We also appreciate the assistance of the Yuma Police Department and law enforcement partners," Crane Schools.