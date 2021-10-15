White House says fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on November 8

News

By CNN

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be able to travel to the United States starting on November 8, the White House said Friday.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” said Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, on Twitter. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

Reuters was first to report the November 8 date.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.