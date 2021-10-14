Biden Administration plans offshore wind farm expansion

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration is planning to aggressively expand offshore wind energy capacity in the U.S., holding as many as seven sales for new offshore leases by 2025.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the move Wednesday.

The Department is exploring leasing sales along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, in the Gulf of Maine, off the New York/New Jersey coast, the Central Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.

It's also looking at sales off the Carolinas, California and Oregon.

In march- the administration announced an effort to bolster offshore wind energy projects in the U.S. to jump-start a "clean energy revolution."

The Departments of the Interior, Energy and Commerce committed to a shared goal of generating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030.

The Interior Department estimates reaching the goal would create nearly 80,000 jobs.