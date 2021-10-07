YCSO looking for person of interest in connection with drive-by shooting

News

Sheriff's Deputies asking the public for help in finding person of interest in August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with a drive-by shooting in August.

On August 27, YCSO responded to a house on S. 41st Drive after a resident claimed that they, along with 3 minors, were shot at several times while getting out of their car. No injuries were reported.

YCSO has taken two suspects into custody; 19-year-old Esequiel Ruelas-Ibarra, and a 34-year-old female.

But now, the Yuma County Sherriff's Office believe that a third person might be involved. 37-year-old Edward Francisco Ruelas has been identified a person of interest in the case.

YCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (928) 783-4427, or you can dial 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the YCSO website.