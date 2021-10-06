Skip to Content
Traffic delays ongoing at Calexico port of entry

CALEXICO, California (KYMA, KECY) - Traffic delays continued in Calexico on Wednesday, as city leaders warn that construction at the port of entry into Mexicali could last an entire year.

The construction will expand the main roads leading into the west port of entry, but it's causing a headache for those trying to get into Mexico.

"The remodeling project is part of the construction of Highway 98 and 111. The street is being built up to the Cesar Chavez Boulevard. The lanes will be widened, sidewalks will be built, electricity will be installed. There will also be new drainage and sewers," said Javier Moreno, Calexico's Mayor.

Local authorities have asked the federal government to extend the hours of the east port to 6 p.m., to help alleviate some of the congestion. But so far there's no word on if that will happen.

