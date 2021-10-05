Skip to Content
Shallow graves discovered in San Luis R.C.

Sonora state prosecutors investigating

SAN LUIS, R.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police and volunteer search teams have found two bodies in shallow graves in San Luis Rio Colorado.

The Sonora state prosecutor says one set of skeletal remains was found in a vacant lot. It was only covered by a few inches of dirt. A second body was found nearby. It was half-buried and wrapped in a blanket. No word yet on the ages or genders of the victims, nor are prosecutors commenting on possible cause of death.

KYMA.com will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.

