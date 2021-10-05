Shallow graves discovered in San Luis R.C.

News

Sonora state prosecutors investigating

SAN LUIS, R.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police and volunteer search teams have found two bodies in shallow graves in San Luis Rio Colorado.

The Sonora state prosecutor says one set of skeletal remains was found in a vacant lot. It was only covered by a few inches of dirt. A second body was found nearby. It was half-buried and wrapped in a blanket. No word yet on the ages or genders of the victims, nor are prosecutors commenting on possible cause of death.

