Protesters take to the streets demanding lower electric bills

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Activists from Tijuana and Mexicali took to the streets on Monday to protest high electricity rates.

Protesters gathered outside the offices of the Federal Electricity Commission, throwing water bombs, rotten eggs, and tomatoes.

They're demanding an end to overcharging on their power bills.

The high rates have already caused the state government to suspend water distribution services to Tijuana.

“It is unfortunate that the state and federal government are entrenched in a lawsuit for this improper charge that directly affects the communities of Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and part of Ensenada due to the lack of water. Since last Friday, they cut off the electricity in the aqueduct that distributes the water. That is why we are here to demand that the Federal Electricity Commission not be insensitive, and we demand that the power be restored", said Jose Maria Garcia, an activist.

Protesters said they will continue demonstrations if service is not restored, and the rates are not lowered.