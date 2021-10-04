Alberto Fujimori, ex-president of Peru, in ‘delicate’ health after hospitalization

News

By Abel Alvarado and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Peru’s former president, Alberto Fujimori, is currently in “delicate” condition, after suffering heart issues, according to his daughter.

“His heart problem has worsened,” tweeted Keiko Fujimori of her 83-year-old father on Monday.

Fujimori was hospitalized on Friday due to oxygen saturation issues, according to his lawyer, César Nakazaki.

“The board of cardiologists will decide the next steps in the next few hours,” Keiko Fujimori said. Without explaining further, she added that she had given “consent for other types of measures” and that her father had also given consent.

Fujimori, a controversial former president, led Peru from 1990 to 2000. In 2009, a special supreme court tribunal sentenced him to 25 years in prison for authorizing the operation of a death squad responsible for killing civilians.

In separate trials, Fujimori was also found guilty of breaking into the home of a former spy chief to steal incriminating videos, taking money from the government treasury to pay the spy chief and authorizing illegal wiretaps and bribing lawmakers and journalists.

He received a medical pardon for his human rights abuses in December 2017 from then-Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as a humanitarian gesture. Kuczynski’s office issued a statement at the time, saying Fujimori “suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease,” adding “prison conditions mean a serious risk to his life, health and integrity.”

But the move sparked violent protests in the capital of Lima and attracted widespread criticism from human rights organizations and lawmakers. It was subsequently overturned and in January 2019 he was returned to prison.

Also a politician, his daughter Keiko ran for president in 2021. She came in second to current President Pedro Castillo, who was sworn in on July 28.

