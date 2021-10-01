BREAKING NEWS: Police and Border Patrol agents converge on San Luis neighborhood

News

50+ undocumented immigrants scaled border fence - search underway

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is helping U.S. Border Patrol agents round up a large group of undocumented immigrants.

The U.S. Border Patrol tells KYMA.com some 60 immigrants used a ladder to scale the border fence. Agents says once they were over the wall, they scattered into the nearby neighborhood.

SLPD sent out an advisory at 2 Friday afternoon alerting residents in the area of Merrill Avenue about the activity. San Luis High School held students who live west of Main Street after the end of the school day out of an abundance of caution. Parents and guardians were asked to pick up their kids at their earliest convenience to ensure they arrive home safely.

So far, agents and police have taken seven immigrants into custody and expelled them back into Mexico.

