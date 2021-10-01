Activists allege abuse of asylum seekers by taxi cab drivers, police

News

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Migrant activists in Mexicali are accusing police and taxi cab drivers of abuse against asylum seekers.

Activists filed the complaint at the Mexicali Police Department after the arrest of two taxi drivers accused of smuggling migrants this week.

Activists said they've received several complaints from migrants alleging abuse from officers.

“The police are not immigration officers, they cannot detain migrants, much less if they are Mexican. But many police officers take advantage of the change in government to commit abuses, as in the case of the arrest of those taxi drivers accused of human smuggling. The complaints have also come from migrants who detain them and take their money," said Sergio Tamai, a migrant activist.

Activists said they want the new police chief to take action, but so far all they've promised is another meeting to talk about these allegations.