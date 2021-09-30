Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 7:50 PM

In possible Citi Field bow, Conforto lifts Mets over Marlins

KYMA

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a pair of run-scoring singles, doubled and made a shoestring catch in what might have been his final game at Citi Field for the Mets, and New York routed the Miami Marlins 12-3. Pete Alonso homered twice for the Mets, raising his season total to 37 — just 12 at Citi Field. The second came off catcher Sandy León in a six-run eighth inning after Francisco Lindor connected off Luis Madero for his fourth career grand slam and ninth home run of September.

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content