Gunman who opened fire in a synagogue sentenced to life behind bars

His sentence comes as part of plea agreement with the prosecution

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A gunman who opened fire inside a crowded southern California synagogue, killing one worshipper and wounding three others, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

John T. Earnest was in a San Diego court room on Thursday, where he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 121 years to life as well as another 16 years.

It was all part of a plea agreement that Earnest reached with prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder with added hate crime classifications.

A former college student, earnest carried out the attack on the last day of Passover in 2019.

60-year old Lori Gilbert Kaye was killed while attending a service with her husband and daughter.

The synagogue's Rabbi and two others were hurt.